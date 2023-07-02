Brain Teaser: Can you find the secret code in 5 seconds?

Brain teasers are among the most popular online activities nowadays. It tests readers with an intriguing image or a question that requires them to think clearly and logically to solve it.

Brain teasers can be in the form of words, numbers, or pictures. They are a fun and challenging way to improve your critical thinking skills, which also help you learn to think outside the box and come up with creative solutions to problems.

Brain teasers, when practised on a regular basis, can help keep the mind active and prevent cognitive decline, which is especially beneficial for older adults.

If you are looking for a way to test your brain power and have some fun along the way, then try this brain teaser now!

Let’s get started.

Brain Teasers - Find the Secret Code in 5 Seconds

The image shared above depicts a door with EXIT written and a space for a secret code. Also seen on the right of the image is a number pad for typing in the code.

The challenge for you is to crack the secret code in 5 seconds to be among the elite group of puzzle solvers in the world.

Your time starts now!

Observe the image carefully in order to decipher the secret code.

A hint is displayed in the image; those who are able to understand the hint will crack the secret code easily.

Have you cracked the secret code?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Look at the image again and try to find the codes before the clock signals the end of time.

Final few seconds remaining.

Two…

One…

And…

Time’s over.

How many of you have cracked the code?

Those who have successfully cracked the code deserve a huge round of applause.

You people have the sharpest brains in the world.

Stop searching now and check out the solution presented below.

Find the Secret Code in 5 Seconds - Solution

The solution to this brain teaser challenge is as follows:

The hint given in the image is A = 1, which means it will follow the sequence of B = 2, C = 3, and so on.

The code written on the door is EXIT

Therefore, the secret code to open the door is 524920.

