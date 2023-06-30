Optical Illusion: Can you find a turtle in 5 seconds?

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests; their popularity is evident in their widespread use in pop culture.

There are three main types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Literal illusions occur when our brains misinterpret the physical properties of an object.

Physiological illusions are caused by the way our eyes and brains process light and colour.

Cognitive illusions occur when our brains make assumptions about what we are seeing, even when the evidence contradicts those assumptions.

Optical illusions can be fun and challenging, and they can also help improve observation skills and attention spans.

If you are looking for a simple way to test your brain power and have some fun, then try this optical illusion challenge now!

Optical Illusion - Find Turtle in 5 Seconds

Source: Reddit

In the image shared above, you can see a pathway paved with bricks, and the amount of light indicates that it is daytime.

The challenge for the readers is to find a turtle in 5 seconds.

It is a great opportunity to test how observant you are.

Your time starts now.

The turtle can be anywhere in the image, check all the areas carefully.

Have you spotted the turtle?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Look at the image once again from different angles to see if you can spot the turtle.

Final few seconds remaining.

Two…

One…

And…

Time’s up.

You can stop searching now.

How many of you have found the turtle?

We believe most of our readers might have spotted the turtle.

It is very adorable, isn’t it?

Curious to know the solution?

Look below.

Find Turtle in 5 Seconds - Solution

The turtle can be seen walking from the right side of the image, it is an adorable little one. It was difficult to notice at first glance due to the colour of its shell matching with the bricks to some extent.

