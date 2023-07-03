Seek and Find: Find the Odd Cherry in 4 Seconds

Seek and Find puzzles are one of the popular online activities that test readers with an intriguing image in which they need to find a hidden object.

Seek and find puzzles are presented in the form of pictures. They are a fun and challenging way to improve your critical thinking skills, which also help you learn to think outside the box and come up with creative solutions to problems.

Regularly practising these puzzles can help keep the mind active and prevent cognitive decline, which is especially beneficial for older adults.

If you are looking for a way to test your brain power and have some fun along the way, then try this seek and find puzzle now!

Let’s get started.

Seek and Find - Find Odd Cherry in 4 Seconds

Source: YouTube

The image shared above depicts a group of cherries.

At first glance, all the cherries appear similar, but there is one among them that is different.

You need to observe the image carefully and spot the odd cherry in 4 seconds.

The cherry is present somewhere in the image, keep your eyes open.

Have you spotted the odd cherry?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Before the clock announces the end of time, take another look at the picture and try to locate the cherry.

Two…

One…

And…

Time’s over.

Stop searching for the cherry.

Most of you might have spotted the odd cherry in the group by now.

Congratulations! You have a sharp mind and equally good observation skills.

Wondering where the odd cherry is?

Check out the answer given below.

Find Odd Cherry in 4 Seconds - Solution

The odd cherry can be spotted in the extreme top right corner. The cherry looks different than others as it is shinier and the leaves are darker.

