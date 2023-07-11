Only legends can spot ‘c’ in 6 seconds!

Seek and Find puzzles are one of the popular online activities that test readers with an intriguing image in which they need to find a hidden object.

Seek and find puzzles are presented in the form of pictures. They are a fun and challenging way to improve your critical thinking skills, which also help you learn to think outside the box and come up with creative solutions to problems.

You can keep your brain active and prevent cognitive decline in old age by practising such mindful activities for some time each day.

Are you ready to boost your brain power?

Then, let’s get started.

Test Your Observation Skills by Spotting 3 Differences in 9 Seconds. Now!

Can you find c in 6 seconds?

Source: YouTube

A letter grid containing the letter e is shown in the image shared above.

Your task is to spot a ‘c’ in the letter grid in 6 seconds.

So focus your eyes and mind on the image and see if you can spot the letter ‘c’ within the time limit. All the best!

This is a straightforward challenge that tests the sharpness of your eyes.

Have you spotted the letter?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Most of you might have spotted the letter ‘c’ by now.

If you are unable to spot the letter ‘c’ within the time limit, you can check out the solution given below.

Brain Teaser: Find the Number 1 in 7 Seconds. Only 5% Clear the Challenge

Find c in 6 Seconds - Solution

The letter ‘c’ can be traced to the 7th row and 7th column of the letter grid. It is marked with a circle for easy identification.

If you loved this challenge, try some more here:

Optical Illusion: You Have 20/20 Vision if You Can Spot a Crocodile in 5 Seconds!

Brain Teaser: Find the Number on Parking Spot in 6 Seconds