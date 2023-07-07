Brain Teaser: Find the Number 1 in 7 Seconds. Only 5% Clear the Challenge

Brain teasers are popular among netizens as they help them get engaged in mindful activities and also provide entertainment at the same time.

They are also a great way to exercise your brain. They can be presented in a variety of formats, including words, numbers, and pictures.

By solving brain teasers, you can improve your brain power, develop out of the box thinking, and come up with creative solutions to problems.

The satisfaction of finding the solution can be highly rewarding. The benefits of practising brain teasers include improved cognitive abilities and enhanced mental agility.

If you want to test your mental acuity while having fun, this brain teaser is for you!

Brain Teaser: Find the Number 1 in 7 Seconds

Source: Shane Fleming

The image shared above depicts a goldfish floating in a sea of numbers.

You are tasked with spotting the number 1 and have 7 seconds of time.

Time starts now!

Observe the image carefully in order to spot the hidden number.

Have you found it?

Study the image attentively and try to identify the pattern, which is the key to solving this challenge.

Look at the image again and try to find the hidden number.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Final few seconds remaining.

Two…

One…

And…

Time’s over.

How many of you have found the number 1?

Try checking the fins; you might spot something there.

Those who have successfully spotted the number have sharp eyes and excellent observation skills.

We believe that it was a cakewalk for some of our readers, while others found it difficult to spot the number 1.

Let’s check out the solution presented below.

Find the Number 1 in 7 Seconds - Solution

The number 1 can be seen on the upper fin of the fish.

