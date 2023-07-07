Seek and Find: Only Eagle-eyed People Can Spot the Odd Alien Emoji in 4 Seconds!

Seek and Find puzzles have grown in popularity as online activities. These intriguing puzzles present readers with captivating images and challenge them to discover hidden objects within.

They provide an entertaining and stimulating way to develop critical thinking skills, encouraging the capacity to think creatively and outside the box.

Engaging in these puzzles on a regular basis not only provides entertainment but also serves as an exercise to keep the mind agile and prevent cognitive decline, which is especially beneficial for older adults and contributes to enhancing their mental acuity.

Embark on this seek and find puzzle challenge now to test your observation skills.

Seek and Find - Find Odd Alien Emoji in 4 Seconds

Source: YouTube

The image shared above depicts a group of alien emojis

At first glance, all the emojis appear similar, but there is one among them that is different.

Observe the image carefully and spot the odd emoji in 4 seconds.

Your time starts now.

The emoji is present somewhere in the image; keep your eyes open.

Have you spotted the odd emoji?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Before the time limit is reached, take another look at the image and try to spot the odd emoji.

And…

Time’s over.

You can stop searching now.

How many of you have spotted the odd alien emoji?

Most of the readers might have spotted the odd alien emoji by now.

Congratulations! You have a sharp eye.

Wondering where the odd alien emoji is?

Check out the answer given below.

Find Odd Alien Emoji in 4 Seconds - Solution

The odd alien emoji can be spotted on the 10th column and 2nd row on the right side of the picture. It lacks the nose and lips which all other emojis have.

