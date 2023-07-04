Solving brain teasers is one of the most popular online activities these days. In these activities, the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving abilities are put to the test by presenting them with a tricky question or an intriguing image.

Brain teasers are a great way to exercise your brain. They can be in a variety of formats, including words, numbers, and pictures. By solving brain teasers, you can improve your critical thinking skills, learn to think outside the box, and come up with creative solutions to problems.

The satisfaction of finding the solution can be incredibly rewarding. It can also help improve cognitive abilities and enhance mental agility, making it a beneficial exercise for the brain.

So, if you are looking for a way to test how sharp your brain is while also having some fun along the way, then try this brain teaser without any delay now!

Brain Teaser: Find the Number on Parking Spot in 6 Seconds

Source: YouTube

The image shared above depicts a parking lot scene with numbered parking spaces.

A car has been parked in the image, and the challenge for you is to find the number in 6 seconds.

Your time starts now!

Observe the image carefully in order to decipher the number.

Have you found it?

Study the image carefully and try to identify the pattern, which is the key to solving this challenge.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Look at the image again and try to find the number before the time runs out.

Final few seconds remaining.

Two…

One…

And…

Time’s over.

How many of you have found the number?

Those who have successfully spotted the number have a sharp mind and excellent observation skills.

Let’s check out the solution presented below.

Find the Number on Parking Spot in 6 Seconds - Solution

The solution to this brain teaser challenge is as follows:

If you look carefully, the numbers on the image form a series, and therefore, if you rotate the screen upside down, you can see the solution, which is 87.

The other numbers are 86, 88, 89, 90, and 91.

