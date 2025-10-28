Which River Is Called the Lifeline of the Eastern Himalayas?

Lifeline of the Eastern Himalayas: The Teesta River is known as the Lifeline of the Eastern Himalayas. Flowing through the beautiful mountain regions of Sikkim and North Bengal, the river plays a crucial role in sustaining the people, ecosystems, and economy of the area. Originating high in the Himalayas, the Teesta carries not only water but also hope and livelihood to thousands living along its banks. Origin and Course of the Teesta River The Teesta River originates from the Tso Lhamo Lake, located near the Kangse Glacier in the northern part of Sikkim at an altitude of over 5,000 metres. From there, it flows through deep Himalayan valleys, gorges, and plains. The river travels a total distance of about 414 kilometres, passing through Sikkim and West Bengal in India before entering Bangladesh, where it finally joins the Brahmaputra River.

Why the Teesta River Is Called the Lifeline of the Eastern Himalayas? The Teesta is called the Lifeline of the Eastern Himalayas because it provides essential water for agriculture, drinking, and hydroelectric power generation across Sikkim and North Bengal. The fertile valleys along the river are ideal for rice, maize, and tea cultivation, forming the economic backbone of the region. The river also supports biodiversity, forests, and wildlife, making it vital for maintaining the ecological balance of the Eastern Himalayan region. Without the Teesta, the lush green hills of Sikkim and its surrounding areas could not sustain their vibrant communities and natural beauty. Economic and Hydroelectric Importance The Teesta River is a major source of hydropower in India’s northeastern region. Several large projects, including the Teesta Stage III and Stage IV hydropower plants, harness its energy to generate electricity for Sikkim and nearby states.