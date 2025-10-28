Rajasthan VDO Exam City Slip 2025 OUT
Which River Is Called the Lifeline of the Eastern Himalayas?

By Jasreet Kaur
Oct 28, 2025, 17:35 IST

The Brahmaputra River, known as the Lifeline of the Eastern Himalayas, flows through Tibet, India, and Bangladesh. Learn about its origin, course, and importance to the people and ecology of Northeast India.

Lifeline of the Eastern Himalayas: The Teesta River is known as the Lifeline of the Eastern Himalayas. Flowing through the beautiful mountain regions of Sikkim and North Bengal, the river plays a crucial role in sustaining the people, ecosystems, and economy of the area. Originating high in the Himalayas, the Teesta carries not only water but also hope and livelihood to thousands living along its banks.

Origin and Course of the Teesta River

The Teesta River originates from the Tso Lhamo Lake, located near the Kangse Glacier in the northern part of Sikkim at an altitude of over 5,000 metres. From there, it flows through deep Himalayan valleys, gorges, and plains. The river travels a total distance of about 414 kilometres, passing through Sikkim and West Bengal in India before entering Bangladesh, where it finally joins the Brahmaputra River.

Why the Teesta River Is Called the Lifeline of the Eastern Himalayas?

The Teesta is called the Lifeline of the Eastern Himalayas because it provides essential water for agriculture, drinking, and hydroelectric power generation across Sikkim and North Bengal. The fertile valleys along the river are ideal for rice, maize, and tea cultivation, forming the economic backbone of the region.

The river also supports biodiversity, forests, and wildlife, making it vital for maintaining the ecological balance of the Eastern Himalayan region. Without the Teesta, the lush green hills of Sikkim and its surrounding areas could not sustain their vibrant communities and natural beauty.

Economic and Hydroelectric Importance

The Teesta River is a major source of hydropower in India’s northeastern region. Several large projects, including the Teesta Stage III and Stage IV hydropower plants, harness its energy to generate electricity for Sikkim and nearby states.

It also serves as a key water source for irrigation in the Teesta Barrage Project in West Bengal, which benefits thousands of farmers in the plains. The river’s fertile floodplains contribute significantly to agriculture and fisheries, providing income to local populations.

Cultural and Environmental Significance

Beyond its economic value, the Teesta holds deep cultural and spiritual importance for the people of Sikkim and North Bengal. Many communities consider it sacred, believing that the river brings prosperity and peace. Its presence is celebrated in local songs, legends, and festivals, reflecting its role as a symbol of life and purity.

Environmentally, the river supports diverse flora and fauna, flowing through the Eastern Himalayan biodiversity hotspot, which is one of the richest ecological zones in the world.

