Optical Illusion: Find a Dinosaur in the Jungle in 7 Seconds

Optical Illusion: The objective of optical illusions is to deceive our brains through the use of visual trickery. They are also known as visual illusions, and pop culture is filled with instances of how commonly they are recognised as simple tests to determine intelligence.

There are three main types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Literal illusions occur when our brains misinterpret the physical properties of an object.

Physiological illusions are caused by the way our eyes and brains process light and colour.

Cognitive illusions occur when our brains make assumptions about what we are seeing, even when the evidence contradicts those assumptions.

Optical illusions can be entertaining, difficult, and useful for improving attention span and observational skills.

If you're looking for a quick way to exercise your brain, then you must try out this optical illusion challenge right away!

Optical Illusion - Find Dinosaur in 7 Seconds

Source: YouTube

In the image shared above, you can see a forest where high trees with deep roots can be seen.

There is a dinosaur roaming in the forest, and the challenge for the readers is to find the dinosaur in 7 seconds.

It is a great opportunity to test how sharp-sighted you are.

Your time starts now.

The dinosaur can be anywhere in the image; check all the areas carefully.

Have you spotted the dinosaur?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Look at the image from different angles and see if you can pinpoint the location where the dinosaur is hiding.

Final few seconds remaining.

Three…

Two…

One…

And…

Time’s up.

You can stop searching now.

How many of you have found the dinosaur?

We believe most of our readers might have spotted the terrifying dinosaur.

Scary, right?

In case some of you are still wondering where it is hiding, check out the solution below.

Find Dinosaur in 7 Seconds - Solution

The dinosaur can be seen peeping from the right side of the image; only the face of the dinosaur is visible.

