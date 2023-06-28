Become the king of illusions by spotting the odd car in 5 seconds!

Optical Illusions: Optical illusions are created in the form of pictures that trick the human mind and are regarded as one of the simplest tests to test the intelligence of an individual.

The fact that optical illusions have become a part of pop culture demonstrates their popularity.

There are three types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive. Optical illusions are highly beneficial to boost observation skills and attention span among individuals.

Do you want to have fun and boost your brain power at the same time?

Then attempt this optical illusion challenge now.

Optical Illusion - Find the Odd Car in 5 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above depicts a series of cars that are red and blue in colour, with variations.

You need to spot which car is the odd one among them in order to test your attention and observation skills.

The time limit is 5 seconds, and your time starts now.

Study the image carefully and try to identify the car that looks different than the rest.

This challenge is surely going to enhance your focus.

Have you spotted the odd car?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Look at the image once again and check out all the areas.

Final few seconds to go.

Two… one..

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to spot the odd car?

Some of our readers might have spotted the odd car by now.

Congratulations to you, people. You are truly the undisputed champions of optical illusions.

Now, those who are still looking for the car can stop looking.

The solution is provided below.

Check it out now.

Find the Odd Car in 5 Seconds - Solution

The odd car can be spotted on the right side of the image. It is odd as no other car has white mirrors and orange tyre paint.

