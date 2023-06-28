Do you have a superior brain? Solve this tricky math puzzle in 7 seconds!

Math Puzzles: There are many popular online activities nowadays that are helpful in boosting our logical and analytical thinking. One such activity is the math puzzle, which has gained immense popularity among netizens.

In such challenges, the reader’s analytical thinking skills are put to the test by asking tricky math puzzle questions.

The basic premise of a math puzzle involves mathematical equations with a hidden value. The readers need to solve the math puzzle by applying the basic rules of mathematics.

Practise math puzzles on a regular basis to keep the brain sharp and prevent cognitive decline in old age.

Ready to prove your genius problem-solving skills?

Let’s get started.

Math Puzzle - Solve Math Puzzle in 7 Seconds

The image shared above depicts a series of mathematical equations.

Readers must study the problem carefully to determine the correct answer.

This is a moderate-level challenge, and individuals with high intelligence and excellent attention to detail will solve the math puzzle faster than others.

The most important part of solving this tricky math problem is identifying the pattern involved.

Once the pattern is identified, the puzzle will be solved in the blink of an eye.

Have you identified the pattern?

Hurry up; there's not much time left.

Look at the image again and apply the basic rules of mathematics to solve the puzzle.

The clock is ticking fast.

And…

Time’s over.

How many of you were able to solve the math puzzle?

Some of the brightest minds might have solved this math puzzle, while others might still be searching for the solution.

You can stop searching now.

Curious to know the solution, right?

Check out the solution below!

Solve Math Puzzle in 7 Seconds - Solution

The pattern that is followed to solve the math puzzle is as follows:

Multiply the numbers on the left hand side and add the sum of their digits to get the value on the right hand side.

For example:

4+8 = 5 is obtained by multiplying 4 and 8 together, which is 32, and then adding the digits 3 and 2 together, making the number 5.

4*8 = 32, and 3 + 2 = 5.

Similarly, following the same pattern, the missing value of 9+9 is found to be 9.

