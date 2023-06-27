Hurry! Find an Alien among Humans in 5 Seconds!

Picture Puzzle: One of the most popular puzzle challenges on the internet nowadays is the picture puzzle.

In this activity, the reader is presented with an image and asked a certain question based on the image.

The user needs to answer the question by studying the picture and using logical and analytical skills to arrive at the answer.

This activity can improve brain health by improving attention span and preventing cognitive decline in adults.

Are you ready for a quick test?

Then, solve this picture puzzle by identifying the alien among humans in 5 seconds.

Find the Alien among Humans in 5 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

The image shared above depicts a swimming pool scene where 7 people are seen swimming.

Although all of them look like humans, one of them is not.

This tricky picture puzzle will put your logical and analytical thinking skills to the test.

It is an excellent way to improve brain health by enhancing cognitive abilities.

Study the image carefully and see if you can find the alien.

Try to look for signs that can help you identify the alien.

Have you identified the alien?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Only a few seconds remain.

Two….One….

And…

Time’s up.

Most of you might have successfully identified the alien with your razor sharp observation skills.

Those who couldn’t solve it in time need not get disheartened.

You can keep trying, and with regular practise, you’ll become better.

Curious to know who the alien is?

Then check out the solution below.

Find Alien among Humans in 5 Seconds - Solution

The alien can be identified by its unique appearance, and in the picture below, the alien is the one with black scale like fins all over the body. The alien is swimming on the left side of the picture.

