You have the smartest brain if you can read the message in 7 seconds!

Brain Teasers: Brain teasers are one of the most popular online activities nowadays. A reader’s critical thinking skills are tested in these kinds of activities.

The basic premise of a brain teaser challenge is based on an image and questions based on the image. It can be in the form of words, numbers, or picture puzzles.

A reader needs to think clearly to solve these challenges.

Practise brain teasers on a regular basis to keep the brain sharp and prevent cognitive decline in older adults.

In this brain teaser, the readers are presented with an image that contains jumbled words. You need to make meaningful words from it.

Ready?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teasers - Read the Message in 7 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The image shared above depicts a message that is deliberately jumbled in order to test your brain's capacity to decipher the correct message.

You need to observe the image carefully and then see the magic happen.

The jumbled words suddenly start making sense.

Your mind will eventually read all the text that is in the message, which will take some time.

But the challenge is to read the message in 7 seconds.

Only certain individuals with the highest attention to detail will be able to read the message in 7 seconds.

Are you among those rare ones?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Look at the image again and see if you can read the message completely in 7 seconds.

Final few seconds remaining.

Two…One…

And…

Time’s over.

Hopefully, most of you have read the message successfully after attempting it many times.

Congratulations! You are one of the smartest people on this planet.

Read the Message in 7 Seconds - Solution

The decoded message is as follows:

This message serves to prove how our minds can do amazing things! Impressive things! In the beginning, it was hard, but now, on this line, your mind is reading it automatically without even thinking about it.

Be proud! Only certain people can read this.

