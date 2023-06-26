Mind-Bending Optical Illusion: Find 3 bananas among minions in 7 seconds!

Optical Illusions: Optical illusions are the latest craze among netizens. They are created in the form of pictures that trick the human mind and are regarded as one of the simplest tests to test the intelligence of an individual.

There are three types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Optical illusions are highly beneficial for improving attention span and enhancing concentration.

Additionally, optical illusions can be a great way to boost our visual perception and understand how our brains work.

Are you ready for a quick test to check how sharp-eyed you are?

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Find 3 Bananas among Minions in 7 Seconds

Source: Dudolf

The image shared is the creation of popular illustrator and artist Gergely Dudás, a.k.a. Dudolf.

In this image, you can see minions gathered together with their master, Gru. Gru might be making some evil plans.

Hidden among the minions gathering are three bananas that you need to find in 7 seconds.

This optical illusion will be challenging and a great opportunity to test your observation skills.

Your time starts now.

Study the image carefully and see how fast you can spot the bananas.

Individuals with exceptional observation skills will find the bananas faster than those who are relatively new to puzzles.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Look at the image once again and try out different angles to get different perspectives.

Final few seconds to go.

Two… one..

And…

Time’s up.

It was quite a ride, wasn’t it?

Once we reveal the answer, you’ll be surprised at the way the bananas have blended with the minions.

Congratulations to those who have spotted the bananas; those who couldn’t spot them within the time limit need to practise more.

Are you getting curious to check out the solution?

The wait is over.

Look below.

Find 3 Bananas among Minions in 7 Seconds - Solution

The three bananas can be spotted in various areas of the image; those areas are highlighted with red circles to make it easier for you to spot them.

