Race against time to find a pair of reading glasses in the bed in 6 seconds!

There is a pair of reading glasses in this optical illusion image, and individuals with the most attentive eyes can spot the hidden pair of reading glasses in 6 seconds. Are you one of them? Test your observation skills now!
Find reading glasses in 6 seconds
Find reading glasses in 6 seconds

Optical Illusions: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Optical illusions are highly beneficial for improving attention span and enhancing concentration.

Additionally, optical illusions can be a fun and engaging way to learn about visual perception and how our brains work.

How intelligent are you?

Let’s find out now!

Also read: This Mind-bending Optical Illusion Reveals How People Perceive You

Optical Illusion -  Find Pair of Reading Glasses in 6 Seconds

Jagranjosh

Source: Reddit

In the image shared above, a closeup of the bed is seen.

The design of the bed sheet is very interesting, with anchors and ships. Hidden in this bed sheet is a pair of reading glasses, and you have 6 seconds to spot them.

This optical illusion challenge is a great way to test how good your observation skills are.

Your time starts now.

Study the image carefully to spot the reading glasses within the time limit.

It is a tricky challenge, and the way the glasses have been camouflaged with the bed sheet makes it really hard to spot.

It will take individuals with exceptional observation skills to spot the reading glasses. 

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Look at the image once again and try out different angles to get different perspectives.

Final few seconds to go.

Two… one..

And…

Time’s up.

That was one hell of a search, wasn’t it?

If you see the glasses once, you cannot unsee them.

How many of you actually managed to find the glasses?

Congratulations to those who have spotted the glasses; those who couldn’t spot them within the time limit need to practise more.  

Regular practise boosts concentration and attention, which will make it easier to solve optical illusion challenges faster.

Wondering where the glasses are?

Then check out the solution below.

Also read: Are you smart enough to find the mistake in the picture in 5 seconds? Try now!

Find Reading Glasses in 6 Seconds - Solution

The pair of reading glasses can be spotted on the ship design at the bottom of the image. Its colour blended seamlessly with the ship’s colour, making it difficult to identify.

Jagranjosh

Must try: Hurry! Find the watermelon thief in 8 seconds!

 
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next

    References

    1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
    2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
    3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
    4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
    5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
    6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.