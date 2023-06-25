Race against time to find a pair of reading glasses in the bed in 6 seconds!

Optical Illusions: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Optical illusions are highly beneficial for improving attention span and enhancing concentration.

Additionally, optical illusions can be a fun and engaging way to learn about visual perception and how our brains work.

How intelligent are you?

Let’s find out now!

Also read: This Mind-bending Optical Illusion Reveals How People Perceive You

Optical Illusion - Find Pair of Reading Glasses in 6 Seconds

Source: Reddit

In the image shared above, a closeup of the bed is seen.

The design of the bed sheet is very interesting, with anchors and ships. Hidden in this bed sheet is a pair of reading glasses, and you have 6 seconds to spot them.

This optical illusion challenge is a great way to test how good your observation skills are.

Your time starts now.

Study the image carefully to spot the reading glasses within the time limit.

It is a tricky challenge, and the way the glasses have been camouflaged with the bed sheet makes it really hard to spot.

It will take individuals with exceptional observation skills to spot the reading glasses.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Look at the image once again and try out different angles to get different perspectives.

Final few seconds to go.

Two… one..

And…

Time’s up.

That was one hell of a search, wasn’t it?

If you see the glasses once, you cannot unsee them.

How many of you actually managed to find the glasses?

Congratulations to those who have spotted the glasses; those who couldn’t spot them within the time limit need to practise more.

Regular practise boosts concentration and attention, which will make it easier to solve optical illusion challenges faster.

Wondering where the glasses are?

Then check out the solution below.

Also read: Are you smart enough to find the mistake in the picture in 5 seconds? Try now!

Find Reading Glasses in 6 Seconds - Solution

The pair of reading glasses can be spotted on the ship design at the bottom of the image. Its colour blended seamlessly with the ship’s colour, making it difficult to identify.

Must try: Hurry! Find the watermelon thief in 8 seconds!