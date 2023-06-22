Are you smart enough to find the mistake in the picture in 5 seconds? Try now!

Find the Mistake: The basic premise of a find the mistake activity is centred around a deliberate mistake that is present in the picture, and the reader needs to identify that mistake in order to complete the puzzle successfully.

When the human mind is presented with these kinds of challenges, the visual cortex and the right and left hemispheres of the brain get activated.

This helps provide the brain with the required exercise and also boosts creativity and problem-solving skills.

Regular practice of such exercises helps enhance the capacity of the brain, increases memory retention, and prevents cognitive decline in older adults.

Ready to test the capabilities of your brain?

Let’s get started.

Also read: People with high IQ can answer how a deaf man purchased flowers in 9 seconds!

Find the Mistake in 5 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The picture shared above is that of a lady having food.

There is a mistake in the picture, and the readers need to identify the mistake within 5 seconds.

The time limit is short, and that makes the activity more competitive.

Watch the image carefully and see if you can find the mistake in the picture.

Individuals with an excellent eye for detail will be the first to spot the mistake.

The best thing about such types of challenges is that they stimulate the brain, thereby improving memory and attention.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Have you identified the mistake in the picture?

Take a close look at the image and see if you can identify the mistake before time runs out.

And…

Time’s up.

Congratulations to those who have found the mistake with their excellent observation skills.

Some of you might still be looking for the mistake.

Look no further.

Check out the answer below.

Also read: You have a superior IQ than 97% of people if you can identify the thief in 8 seconds!

Find the Mistake in 5 Seconds - Solution

The mistake in the picture is as follows:

The lady can be seen having soup and is using a fork for the soup, which is not appropriate.

Must Try: Are you highly attentive? Spot two differences between the Super Mario pictures in 5 seconds!