People with high IQ can answer how a deaf man purchased flowers in 9 seconds!

Brain Teaser Puzzle: Brain teaser puzzles are created with the purpose of testing your creative and critical thinking skills.

In such puzzles, the readers are presented with a scenario in which they need to use the above-mentioned skills to solve the problem.

Practising brain teasers on a regular basis keeps the brain sharp and helps prevent cognitive decline in adults.

One such brain teaser doing rounds on the internet will test how creative your mind is by asking you to solve a puzzle on how a deaf man purchased flowers from a florist.

Ready to test how creative your brain is?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser Puzzle - Solve Old Man and the Florist Puzzle in 9 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above depicts an old man visiting a florist to purchase flowers.

Looks quite simple, right

But, there is one catch.

And it is that the old man is deaf.

The challenge for you is to find out how the old man managed to order flowers despite being deaf.

You have 9 seconds of time to solve the brain teaser puzzle.

Put on your thinking cap and see if you can solve the puzzle in 9 seconds.

To solve this brain teaser puzzle one has to be very attentive and study the image carefully.

This is a moderate-level challenge and individuals with high intelligence and excellent attention to detail will solve the puzzle faster than others.

How many of you have solved the puzzle?

Hurry up; not much time remaining.

Look at the image again and try to remember the man’s condition. See if you can find a link between the two.

Final few seconds remaining.

Three…Two…One…

And…

Time’s over.

Were you able to solve the puzzle?

Hopefully, most of you have, while some might still be scratching their heads.

Curious to know the solution to this mind-bending puzzle?

Your wait ends here.

Check out the solution below!

Brain Teaser Puzzle - Solution

The condition mentioned in the puzzle is to find out how a deaf old man ordered flowers.

The solution is as follows:

As mentioned in the story, the old man is deaf which means he is unable to hear, but certainly he can see and speak.

So he told the florist to give him a bouquet of flowers next day and that’s how he was able to purchase the flowers.

