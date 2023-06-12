Test your intelligence by arranging 0 to 6 in such a way that the sum of each side of the triangle equals 9

Brain Teaser Puzzle: Brain teasers are visual puzzle challenges that engage the visual system and keep it active. It makes our brain sharp by stimulating the brain and helps in improving cognitive abilities.

The challenges can be of varying difficulty levels, and readers need to use logical and analytical thinking to solve them.

Regular practise of such brain teasers is highly beneficial for improving observation skills, attention span, and memory retention.

Here is one such brain teaser that will put your logical and analytical skills to the test.

Are you ready for the challenge?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser Puzzle: Arrange 0–6 in such a way that sum of all sides of the triangle become 9

Source: Bright Side

From the image shared above, you can see a brain teaser puzzle in the form of a triangle that is asking readers to arrange the numbers from 0-6 in such a way that the sum of all sides of the triangle is equal to 9.

The only condition is that one number can be used only once.

Now, put on your thinking cap and see if you can solve the puzzle.

Remember, you have 15 seconds of time.

To solve this brain teaser puzzle, one has to be very attentive and understand the pattern.

This is a moderate-level challenge, and individuals with high intelligence and excellent attention to detail will find it easy to solve this puzzle.

Newbies may require some more time, but with practise, they can improve their skills.

Have you solved the brain teaser?

Hurry up; not much time remains.

Look at the image again and see if you can find the solution.

Observe carefully…

And…

Time’s over.

Hopefully, most of our readers have solved the puzzle.

While some readers might be struggling to solve it. Do not get disheartened; keep practising, and you will definitely improve.

Curious to know the solution, right?

Check out the solution below.

Brain Teaser Puzzle: Solution

This brain teaser puzzle asked the readers to arrange the letters 0–6 in such a way that the sum of all sides of the triangle becomes 9.

This is possible as follows: