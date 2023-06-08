You have the IQ of Einstein if you can find the mistake in the park scene in 8 seconds!

Find the Mistake: The activity of finding the mistake is based on the premise of a mistake being present in the picture.

The readers need to find the mistake within a time limit in order to complete the challenge successfully.

This type of challenge stimulates the visual cortex and engages the right and left hemispheres of the brain which boosts creativity and critical thinking.

Regular practice of such challenges can prove to be highly beneficial in preventing cognitive decline in adults.

Do you have good observation power?

Then see if you can find the mistake in the picture shared below.

Find The Mistake: Only 5% of people will be able to find the mistake in the office desk picture in 6 seconds!

Find the Mistake in Park Scene in 8 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The picture shared above depicts a park scene in which a couple can be seen standing on a bridge.

The wind is blowing heavily taking away fallen leaves from the park from one place to another.

There is a mistake in the picture and your task is to find the mistake in the picture in 8 seconds

Watch the image carefully and see if you can find the mistake within the time limit.

Highly attentive individuals can spot the mistake in the picture faster than others.

These kinds of challenges prove to be ideal workouts for the brain as it involves both logical and analytical thinking which fires up the areas of the brain responsible for the respective functions.

Have you identified the mistake?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Focus on the image again and see if you can identify the mistake quickly.

The key to solving such challenges is attentiveness, common sense and an excellent eye for detail.

Were you able to find the mistake now?

Few seconds left.

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to identify the mistake in the picture within the time limit?

Congratulation to those who have found the mistake. You have a razor-sharp brain and excellent observation skills.

Those unable to spot the mistake can stop searching now and check the solution below.

Find the Mistake in Park Scene in 8 Seconds - Solution

The mistake in the picture is that the girl’s hairs are moving in the opposite direction of the flow of wind which is technically incorrect.

Wasn’t that interesting?

