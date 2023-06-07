If you find a diamond in this viral optical illusion within 9 seconds, you have the IQ of Sherlock Holmes!

Optical Illusions: Illusion is derived from the Latin verb illudere, which means to mock or trick. Optical illusion pictures are designed to trick the human mind and are regarded as one of the simplest tests to determine attentiveness.

There are three types of optical illusions namely literal, physiological, and cognitive illusions. All these optical illusions have a central theme, which is tricking the human brain.

Neuroscientists have used optical illusion pictures to study how the brain creates the perception of reality.

Not only are these optical illusions entertaining but also beneficial for the brain. Studies suggest that optical illusions can help us understand how our brains and eyes perceive the world around us.

Individuals who practice optical illusion puzzles on a regular basis have enhanced cognitive abilities and attentiveness.

How attentive are you?

Let’s find out now!

Find Diamond in 9 Seconds Optical Illusion

Source: Pinterest

The image shared above depicts a group of women from different ethnicities.

Although women are of different ethnicities, one common thing binds them all, ie, their love for precious stones and jewellery.

Keeping this in mind, this viral optical illusion is designed. And it is making netizens crazy by asking them to find a diamond among the ladies in just 9 seconds.

Those who are able to do so must have the IQ of Sherlock Holmes, the famous detective.

The diamond has blended perfectly with the surroundings making it difficult to spot.

Individuals with excellent observational skills will be able to spot it within the time limit.

The key to spotting the diamond in this image is an excellent eye for detail.

How many of you have spotted the diamond?

If you observe attentively, the diamond may be right before you.

Only the way it has blended with the women is fooling your eyes and brain which is causing the detection of the diamond a difficult task.

Have you successfully spotted the diamond?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

Not much time left.

Scan the image once more and see if you are able to spot something that resembles a diamond.

And…

Time’s over.

Hopefully, some of the most intelligent and sharp-eyed individuals have spotted the diamond.

All of you deserve a huge round of applause for your excellent effort.

Those who couldn’t spot need not get disappointed.

You can always get better with practice.

Wondering where the diamond is?

Check out the solution below.

Find Diamond in 9 Seconds - Solution

The diamond can be seen on the left side of the image, where it is sitting pretty on the lady with a sky-blue frock.

