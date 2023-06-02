Only 5% of people will be able to find the mistake in the office desk picture in 6 seconds. Are you one of them?

Find the Mistake: The activity of finding the mistake activity presents a picture to the users in which there is a deliberate mistake done, the challenge for the user is to identify the mistake in the picture.

Making this challenge more entertaining and competitive is the criteria to identify the object within a specified time limit.

Such challenges stimulate the visual cortex and engage the right and left hemispheres of the brain which boosts creativity and critical thinking.

Regular practice of such challenges can prove to be highly beneficial in preventing cognitive decline in adults.

Would you like to boost your brain health?

Then, let’s get started.

Find the Mistake: Can you find the mistake in the apple orchard picture in 7 seconds?

Can you Find the Mistake in the Office Desk in 6 Seconds?

Source: Brightside

The picture shared above depicts an office desk setup where items can be seen arranged neatly.

Looks pretty organised, right?

But despite being very organised there is a mistake in the picture.

You are tasked with finding that mistake in the picture in 6 seconds.

Watch the image carefully and see if you can find the mistake within the time limit.

Highly attentive individuals can spot the mistake in the picture faster than others.

These kinds of challenges provide your brain with a balanced workout by utilising your analytical and logical thinking in order to solve the problem.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Focus on the image again and see if you can identify the mistake quickly.

The key to solving such challenges is attentiveness, common sense and an excellent eye for detail.

Were you able to find the mistake?

Final few seconds remaining.

And…

The time limit is over.

How many of you were able to identify the mistake in the picture within the specified time limit?

Congratulation to those who have found the mistake. You have a brilliant mind and an exceptional eye for detail.

Those still scratching their heads unable to find the mistake in the picture can stop searching now and check the solution provided below.

Find the Mistake in Office Desk in 6 Seconds - Solution

The mistake in the picture is that the calendar placed on the desk shows the date as June 31, and we all are aware that the month of June has only 30 days.

Hope you loved this quick challenge.

In any case, if you are looking to give your grey cells some effective workout, then check out the recommended article at the end of this article where you need to find the hidden object in the raindrops.

