You have high attention to detail if you can identify the hidden object in the raindrops in 9 seconds!

Magic Eye Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are the latest craze among netizens and their popularity can be gauged by the number of users who eagerly wait for solving optical illusion puzzles.

Not only are these optical illusions entertaining but also beneficial for the brain. Studies suggest that visual illusions can help us understand how our brains and eyes perceive the world around us.

One such mind-bending optical illusion called magic eye optical illusion is making the rounds on the internet where users are asked to identify a hidden object in the raindrops.

Are you ready to test how good your observation skills are?

Then let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Find Hidden Object in Raindrops in 9 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

The image shared above depicts a raindrops scene which holds a secret within.

This mind-bending challenge is driving the netizens crazy as many are struggling to find the hidden object.

This tricky challenge requires the participants to focus on the image really hard to identify the hidden object.

It is one of the simplest ways to test your observation skills.

The hidden object has expertly blended with the raindrops making it hard to identify at first glance.

Only the most intelligent and attentive individuals can identify the hidden object within the time limit.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Have you identified the object?

Few seconds remaining.

Three…

Two…

One…

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you could identify the object within the time limit?

Congratulations to those who have identified the object, you really have exceptional observation skills.

Curious to know where the hidden object is?

Check out the solution provided below.

Find the Hidden Object in Raindrops in 9 Seconds - Solution

The hidden object can be seen on the right side of the image on close inspection. The hidden object is an umbrella and is visible due to a visual phenomenon referred to as an autostereogram or magic eye optical illusion.

In this phenomenon, our eyes are tricked into creating a three-dimensional object in a two-dimensional image.

To see the umbrella, you need to tilt your head a little back and observe the image, your brain may create an illusion that there is an umbrella in the raindrops.

Crazy stuff, right?

