Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you spot 7 horses in 9 seconds?

Optical Illusion Challenge: Illusion is derived from the Latin verb illudere, which means to mock or trick. Optical illusion pictures are designed to trick the human mind and are regarded as one of the simplest tests to determine attentiveness.

There are three types of optical illusions namely literal, physiological, and cognitive illusions. All these optical illusions have a central theme, which is tricking the human brain.

Optical illusions are highly beneficial for the brain. Studies suggest that optical illusions can help us understand how our brains and eyes perceive the world around us.

Individuals who practice optical illusions on a regular basis have enhanced cognitive abilities and attentiveness.

Are you someone who has excellent attention to detail?

Let’s see if you can spot 7 horses in 9 seconds.

If you do, you will be among the top 1% of the people in the world to have done so.

Attempt now!

Picture Puzzle IQ Test: Only people with High IQ can identify the Shapeshifter among Humans in 5 seconds!

Optical Illusion: Find 7 Horses in 9 Seconds

Source: Jim Warren / Pinterest

The image shared above is the creation of American artist Jim Warren known for his surreal paintings.

At first glance, you can see a beachfront with a brown horse walking ashore.

But did you miss something?

Surreal paintings are known to contain hidden elements in the form of animals, objects etc.

Similarly, one horse is clearly visible in the image. But, there are 6 more horses which you need to find.

This challenge is a tough one and those with an excellent eye for detail can find the 7 horses easily.

The horses have blended perfectly with the surrounding, making them difficult to spot at first glance.

High attention to detail will be required to identify the horses within the time limit.

How many horses have you spotted till now?

If you observe carefully, you can spot 2-3 horses easily.

Did you see them?

Hurry up; not much time left.

Scan the image once more and see if you are able to find all the remaining horses.

Three… Two… One…

Time’s over.

Hopefully, most of the readers have spotted the horses by now and they deserve a huge round of applause for their excellent observation skills.

Those who couldn’t spot all the horses need not be disappointed.

You can always get better with practice.

Curious to know where the horses were?

Then, check out the solution below.

Also Read: Brain Teaser Puzzle: You are a true genius if you can correct the mathematical equation in 4 seconds!

Find 7 Horses in 9 Seconds - Answer

The horses are scattered across the various sections of the painting. Their location is marked with circles for easy identification.

Must try challenges for you:

Find The Mistake: Only 5% of people will be able to find the mistake in the office desk picture in 6 seconds!

Picture Puzzle IQ Test: You are a genius if you can tell who is the real vampire in 9 seconds!