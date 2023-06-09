Picture Puzzle IQ Test: Only people with High IQ can identify the Shapeshifter among Humans in 5 seconds!

Picture Puzzle IQ Test: One of the most popular puzzle challenges on the internet nowadays is the picture puzzle IQ test.

In this activity, the reader is presented with an image and asked a certain question based on the image.

The user needs to answer the question by analysing the picture and using logical and analytical skills to arrive at the answer.

Regularly practising picture puzzle tests help sharpen the brain and increase attention span.

It has also been linked to better mental health by preventing cognitive decline in older age.

Do you have sharp observation skills?

Let’s find out with this quick test.

Picture Puzzle IQ Test: Find the Shapeshifter among Humans in 5 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above depicts three people standing in a hospital.

There is one shapeshifter among the three people, and your task is to find him in 5 seconds.

This tricky puzzle will test your logical and analytical thinking skills.

It is an excellent way to get some serious exercise for the brain and improve your cognitive abilities.

Study the image carefully and see if you can find the shapeshifter.

Try to look for signs that make it clear about its identity.

Have you identified the shapeshifter?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Only a few seconds remain.

Two….

One…

And…

Time’s up.

Most of you might have successfully identified the shapeshifter by now.

You are awesome and have a razor-sharp brain.

Those who couldn’t make it in time need not get disheartened.

Keep practising, and you’ll get better.

Curious to know who the shapeshifter is?

Then check out the solution below.

Picture Puzzle IQ Test: Answer

The shapeshifter is the one on the extreme right side of the image.

If you look carefully, he has the teeth and eyes of a wolf, which makes him a shapeshifter.

Also, he is missing the ID card, which shows that he might have taken the disguise by harming some medical personnel in the hospital.

