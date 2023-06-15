You have a superior IQ than 97% of people if you can identify the thief in 8 seconds!

Brain Teaser Puzzles: Brain teasers are images that are intriguing in nature and invoke curiosity in the readers. They stimulate the brain by activating the logical and analytical centres of the brain.

These challenges are of varying difficulty levels and readers need to use logical and analytical thinking in order to solve the brain teaser puzzle.

Regular practising brain teasers keep your brain sharp and help prevent cognitive decline in adults.

One such brain teaser puzzle is presented before the readers in which they need to identify the dish which is unsafe to eat.

Are you ready to test your logical and analytical skills?

Then find the thief in 8 seconds.

Brain Teaser Puzzle - Find Thief in 8 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above depicts the names of four people: Alex, Ben, Rick and Maria.

These 4 people are possible suspects in a theft that took place in the neighbourhood.

When the police interrogated them, all of them said they were at home as it was snowing at that time. But one among them is the thief.

The challenge for you is to find the thief. You have 8 seconds of time.

The clue to tracing the thief is present in the picture.

To solve this brain teaser puzzle one has to be very attentive and study the image carefully.

This is a moderate-level challenge and individuals with high intelligence and excellent attention to detail will solve the puzzle faster than others.

How many of you have identified the thief?

Hurry up; not much time remaining.

Look at the image again and study the four suspects carefully.

Now did you identify the thief?

Final few seconds remaining.

Two… One…

And…

Time’s over.

Have you spotted the thief?

Hopefully, most of you have an answer by now.

There might be some who haven’t yet been able to find the thief.

Do not get disheartened, with regular practice, you’ll improve your problem-solving skills.

Curious to know who the thief is?

Check out the solution below.

Brain Teaser Puzzle - Solution

If you study the image carefully, you can see that all other cars are parked and the driveway is clear except for Rick’s.

His driveway is filled with snow suggesting that he was outside at the time of snowing and therefore he is the thief.

