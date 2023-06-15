Find The Mistake: Can you find two mistakes in the picture in 5 seconds?

Find the Mistake: The game of finding the mistake in a picture is slowly gaining popularity on the internet. In this game, the reader is shown an image which contains a deliberate mistake and the reader has to spot the mistake within a time period.

When the human mind is presented with a problem such as this, the visual cortex and the right and left hemispheres of the brain get activated.

This helps in providing the brain with the required exercise and also boosts creativity and problem-solving skills.

Moreover, regular practice of such exercises helps in enhancing the capacity of the brain and increases memory retention. Also, it prevents cognitive decline in older adults.

Ready to test yourself?

Let’s get started.

Find the Mistake in the Picture in 5 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The picture shared above is that of two guys playing online games sitting on a couch.

At first glance, nothing seems to be out of place.

But there are some faults in the picture and the readers must identify those mistakes in 5 seconds.

The time limit is a constraint which makes this challenge more competitive.

Watch the image carefully and see if you can find any mistake in the picture.

Individuals with excellent eye for detail will be the first to spot the mistakes.

The best thing about such types of challenges is that stimulate the brain, thereby improving memory and attention.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Have you identified the mistakes in the picture?

Focus on the image and see if you can identify the mistakes before the time runs out.

Take a deep breath, and utilise your excellent observation skills and attention to detail to spot mistakes.

If you look closely at the image, you will notice the faults easily.

And…

Time’s up.

Congratulation to those who have found the mistakes.

You have excellent observation skills.

Some of you might still be looking for the mistakes.

Look no further.

Check out the answer below.

Find the Mistake in Picture in 5 Seconds - Solution

The mistake in the picture is that the boy on the right wore his hoodie the wrong way, and the guy on the left is holding the game controller incorrectly.

