Find the Mistake IQ Test: Can you find the mistake in the picture in 3 seconds?

Find the Mistake IQ Test: Find the mistake is one of the most popular online activities nowadays that challenges the readers to identify the mistake in the picture within a time limit.

This type of challenge stimulates the visual cortex and engages the right and left hemispheres of the brain which boosts creativity and critical thinking.

Practising such kinds of challenges regularly can be highly beneficial in preventing cognitive decline in adults.

Do you have good observation skills?

Then identify the mistake in the picture shared below.

Find the Mistake IQ Test - Find the Mistake in the Picture in 3 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The picture shared above depicts a study room scene in which a boy can be seen studying with a cat by his side.

At first glance, the image looks perfect.

But there is a mistake in the picture which you need to find in 3 seconds.

The time limit is very less and it is made so to identify the sharpest minds on the web.

Watch the image carefully and see if you can find the mistake within the time limit.

Highly attentive individuals can spot the mistake in the picture faster than others.

These types of challenges provide excellent brain workouts because they activate the areas of the brain responsible for logical and analytical thinking.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Have you identified the mistake?

Focus on the image one last time and see if you can identify the mistake before the time runs out…

You need to have excellent observation skills and attention to detail in order to identify the mistake.

The mistake is right in front of you if you observe the image carefully.

Did you find the mistake now?

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you could identify the mistake within the time limit?

Congratulation to those who have found the mistake. You have a razor-sharp brain and excellent observation skills.

Some of you might still be looking for the mistake.

You can stop looking now and check out the solution below.

Find the Mistake in Picture in 3 Seconds - Solution

The challenge for the readers was to find the mistake in the picture in 3 seconds and the mistake is as follows:

The numbers on the clock have interchanged their places. You can see the number 3 has interchanged with number 8.

