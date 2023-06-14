Can you spot a dog in this sensational optical illusion picture in 7 seconds?

Optical Illusion Challenge: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Optical illusions are a good source of entertainment and a great way to impress friends and peers by showcasing your problem-solving skills.

A sensational optical illusion that has taken the internet by storm is challenging optical illusion champions to find a hidden dog.

Are you one of the best optical illusion puzzlers in the world?

Then get ready to test your observation skills with this sensational optical illusion challenge now.

Optical Illusion: Find Dog in 7 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

The image shared above shows a deer running in the forest.

But it is not the deer we are after.

The challenge for you is to spot a hidden dog in the picture in 7 seconds.

If you observe carefully, you can identify the dog quickly.

Did you see the dog?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Scan the image once more and see if you are able to spot anything that resembles a dog.

Only a few seconds remaining.

Three… Two… One….

And…

Time’s over.

Hopefully, some of the most intelligent and sharp-eyed individuals have spotted all the hidden faces.

Those who couldn’t spot the dog within the time shouldn’t feel lost.

You can always improve your skills by practising regularly.

Regular practice will enhance your concentration and attention which will make it easier to solve optical illusion challenges.

Are you curious to find out where the dog is?

Then check out the solution below.

Find Hidden Dog in 7 Seconds - Answer

If you observe the image attentively the hidden dog can be spotted running just underneath the deer.

