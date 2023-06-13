Can you find 10 hidden faces in this jaw-dropping optical illusion?

Optical Illusion Challenge: Illusion is derived from the Latin verb illudere, which means to mock or trick. Optical illusion pictures are designed to trick the human mind and are regarded as one of the simplest tests to determine attentiveness.

Optical illusions are highly beneficial for the brain. Studies suggest that optical illusions can help us understand how our brains and eyes perceive the world around us.

One optical illusion that has gone viral on the internet is asking readers to spot 10 hidden faces in a tree.

Can you spot all the 10 hidden faces?

Test your observation skills now!

Optical Illusion: Find 10 Hidden Faces in 10 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

The readers are presented with a vintage tree picture.

Although the tree looks normal at first glance, there is more to it than meets the eye.

There are 10 hidden faces in the tree and the challenge for you is to spot the hidden faces in 10 seconds.

If you observe carefully, you can identify two or three faces easily.

Did you see the faces?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Scan the image once more and see if you are able to find the remaining faces.

Only few seconds remaining.

Three… Two… One….

And…

Time’s over.

Hopefully, some of the most intelligent and sharp-eyed individuals have spotted all the hidden faces.

Those who couldn’t spot all the faces within the time shouldn’t get disheartened.

You can always improve your skills by practising regularly.

Do you want to know where all the faces are there in the tree?

Then check out the solution below.

Find 10 Faces in 10 Seconds - Answer

The 10 hidden faces can be found in the following places on the tree:

