Are you highly attentive? Spot 3 differences in 12 seconds now!

Spot the Difference: The game of spot the difference is one of the most popular online games nowadays. Apart from the fun involved in playing the game, this game also helps in enhancing attention span and improving concentration.

The basic premise of a spot the difference game revolves around two pictures which are almost identical and it is your task to spot the differences between the two pictures.

It is an excellent way to boost brain health as it engages the brain and eyes resulting in improved attention and focus.

Adding a time limit further makes the game challenging and attractive to the netizens.

So if you are looking for a game which will provide fun and an opportunity to showcase your attentiveness, then this is the best game for you.

Without much ado, let’s get started.

Also Read: Are you highly attentive? Spot two differences between the Super Mario pictures in 5 seconds!

Spot 3 Differences in 12 Seconds

Source: YouTube

The image shared above shows two pictures where two boys can be seen playing two musical instruments.

The two pictures look identical at first glance. But there are 3 differences and you need to find those differences in 12 seconds.

Some differences are so obvious that you will notice them immediately. The tricky ones will be difficult to spot.

How many differences have you spotted so far?

Examine the image carefully and make a note of any differences that you come across.

The best part of this activity is that it stimulates the areas of the brain responsible for concentration and visual memory thereby enhancing concentration and memory retention.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Observe carefully and you will see that the difference between the two pictures becomes clear.

And….

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to spot all the differences within the time limit?

Congratulations to those readers who were able to spot all the differences.

Some readers might still be looking for the differences.

You can stop searching now and check out the solutions provided below.

Also Read: Only Magic Eyes Can Spot The Word “Hog” In 5 Seconds!

Spot 3 Differences in 12 Seconds - Solution

The challenge was to spot 3 differences between the two pictures in 12 seconds and here are the differences:

Must Try: 1 out of 10 people can find 3 mistakes in the picture in 7 seconds. Are you one of them?