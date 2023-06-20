Only 10% of people can find 3 mistakes in the picture in 7 seconds. Are you one of them?

Find the Mistake: The game of finding the mistake in a picture is slowly gaining popularity on the internet. In this game, a deliberate mistake is present in the picture and the reader has to spot the mistake within a time limit.

When the human mind is presented with these kinds of challenges, the visual cortex and the right and left hemispheres of the brain get activated.

This helps in providing the brain with the required exercise and also boosts creativity and problem-solving skills.

Regular practice of such exercises helps enhance the capacity of the brain and increases memory retention and cognitive decline in older adults.

Ready to test your attentiveness?

Let’s get started.

Find 3 Mistakes in 7 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The picture shared above is that of a lady sitting on a sofa near a window.

At first glance, everything seems to be okay.

But there are three mistakes in the picture and the readers must identify those mistakes in 7 seconds.

Making this challenge more competitive is the addition of a time limit.

Watch the image carefully and see if you can find the three mistakes in the picture.

Individuals with an excellent eye for detail will be the first to spot the mistakes.

The best thing about such types of challenges is that stimulate the brain, thereby improving memory and attention.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Have you identified the mistakes in the picture?

Focus on the image and see if you can identify the mistakes before the time runs out.

Take a deep breath and check the image once again with renewed vigour.

Take a close look at the image; you will notice the mistakes easily.

And…

Time’s up.

Congratulations to those who have found the mistakes with their excellent observation skills.

Some of you might still be looking for the mistakes.

Look no further.

Check out the answer below.

Find 3 Mistakes in 7 Seconds - Solution

The three mistakes in the picture are as follows:

1. The clock is reversed.

2. The calendar contains 31 days for the month of June.

3. The lady is wearing slippers on one leg and shoes on the other.

