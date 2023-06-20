Find 11 squares in 19 seconds. 91% will fail

Picture Puzzle: One of the most popular puzzle challenges on the internet nowadays is a picture puzzle.

In this activity, the reader is presented with an image and asked a certain question based on the image.

The user needs to answer the question by studying the picture.

Such challenges activate the regions of the brain responsible for logical and analytical thinking, which can improve brain health by improving attention span and preventing cognitive decline in adults.

Are you ready to test how smart you are?

Let’s get started.

Picture Puzzle - Find 11 Squares in 19 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above depicts a structure which conceals square shapes.

The task for you is to find 11 squares from this structure in 19 seconds.

This tricky picture puzzle will put your logical and analytical thinking skills to test.

It is an excellent way to improve brain health by enhancing cognitive abilities.

Study the image carefully and see if you are able to spot 11 squares within the time limit.

How many squares have you spotted?

While five small squares are easily noticeable, the remaining six will take some time to be spotted.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Focus on the image so tha you can spot the remaining squares.

Only a few seconds remain.

Five...

Four…

Three…

Two…

One…

And…

Time’s up.

Most of you might have spotted more than eight squares by now. While some sharp-eyed readers might have spotted all of the squares.

Those who couldn’t solve it in time need not be disappointed.

With regular practice you’ll become better.

Curious to find out where the 11 squares are?

Then check out the solution below.

Find 11 Squares in 19 Seconds - Solution

The 11 squares are as follows:

1 big square

5 medium squares

5 small squares

