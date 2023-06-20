Do you have Eagle eyes? Find a hidden Cat in 5 seconds!

Optical Illusions: Optical illusions are the latest craze among netizens. They are created in the form of pictures which trick the human mind and are regarded as one of the simplest tests to determine attentiveness.

There are three types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Optical illusions are highly beneficial in improving attention span and enhancing concentration.

Additionally, optical illusions can be a great way to boost our visual perception and how our brains work.

Do you want to test how good you are at observing things?

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Find Hidden Cat in 5 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The image shared above shows an outdoor scene which is covered with snow all around.

There is a cat hiding somewhere in the snow and the challenge for you is to spot the hidden cat in 5 seconds.

If you pay attention to the image, you can identify the cat quickly.

Did you see the cat?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Cats are expert at camouflaging and it may happen that they are right in front of you but you cannot spot them.

Scan the image once more and see if you are able to spot anything that resembles a cat.

Only a few seconds remaining.

Two… One….

And…

Time’s over.

Hopefully, some of the sharp-eyed readers have spotted the cat.

Those who couldn’t spot the cat within the time limit need not get disappointed.

You can always improve your skills by practising such challenges regularly.

Regular practice boosts concentration and attention which will make it easier to solve optical illusion challenges.

Curious to know where the cat is?

Then check out the solution below.

Find Hidden Cat in 5 Seconds - Answer

The sneaky cat can be spotted walking with its back towards the screen. Due to its fur colour it is difficult to spot at first glance.

