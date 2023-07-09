Brain Teaser: Find Who Went Out of House at Night in 4 Seconds!

Brain teasers are popular among netizens as they help them get engaged in mindful activities and also provide entertainment at the same time.

Brain teasers can be presented in a variety of formats, including words, numbers, and pictures.

By solving brain teasers, you can improve your brain power, develop out of the box thinking, and come up with creative solutions to problems.

The benefits of practising brain teasers include improved cognitive abilities and enhanced mental agility.

If you want to test how sharp and alert your brain is, this brain teaser is just what the doctor ordered for you!

Brain Teaser: Find Who Went Out of the House at Night in 4 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above depicts three kids sleeping.

But among the three kids, there is one who went out of the house at night.

You need to find that kid in 4 seconds.

Time starts now!

Observe the image carefully in order to solve the challenge.

Have you found the kid?

Look at the image again and try to derive possible solutions.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Final few seconds remaining.

And…

Time’s over.

How many of you have found the answer?

We believe that it was a cakewalk for some of our readers, while others found it difficult to find the kid who went out at night.

Let’s check out the solution presented below.

Find Who Went Out of the House at Night in 4 Seconds - Solution

The kid sleeping in the middle bed is the one who went out, as you can see dirty sneakers near her bed along with a box of half eaten french fries.

