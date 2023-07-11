Test your attentiveness by finding the hidden sniper in the rocks in 9 seconds!

Brain teasers are a type of activity that challenges the brain to come up with solutions to questions presented to readers in the form of a picture, a puzzle, or a code.

It is one of the most popular online activities nowadays. Both children and adults can take part in this activity.

By solving brain teasers, you can enhance your cognitive abilities and sharpen your problem-solving skills. It helps develop out-of-the-box thinking and creative solutions to problems.

The benefits of practising brain teasers include improved cognitive abilities and enhanced mental agility.

So, if you are looking to test the sharpness of your brain, this brain teaser challenge is perfect for you.

Let’s get started.

Find the Hidden Sniper in the Rocks in 9 Seconds

Source: Nathan Daniels/Tiktok

The image shared above depicts a mountain scene in which rock boulders can be seen. Hidden in these rocks is a sniper waiting for his target with bated breath.

The readers have 9 seconds to spot the sniper. So, put on your thinking hat and spot the sniper within the time limit.

Time starts now!

Snipers are difficult to spot due to their camouflaging ability, which is essential to evading detection by others and enemies on a battlefield.

Have you spotted the sniper?

Look at the image again and see if you are able to spot the sniper.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking. Final few seconds remaining.

And…

Time’s over.

How many of you were able to spot the sniper?

Most of you might have succeeded in spotting the sniper.

It was a tricky one, wasn’t it?

Now, let’s check out the solution presented below.

Seek and Find: Can you find the odd train in 3 seconds?

Find Hidden Sniper in Rocks in 9 Seconds : Solution

The sniper can be seen hiding in the rocks; his clothing matches the surroundings, making it difficult to spot at first glance.

If you loved solving this tricky brain teaser, try out some more here:

Optical Illusion: Can you find a turtle in 5 seconds?

Test Your Observation Skills by Spotting 3 Differences in 9 Seconds. Now!