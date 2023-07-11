You have hawk like eyes if you can find the odd train in 3 seconds!

Seek and find puzzles are presented in the form of pictures that ask the readers to spot a hidden object. These puzzles are designed to challenge the reader's observation skills and attention to detail. They can be a fun and engaging way to exercise the brain and improve visual perception.

Regularly practising these puzzles can help keep the mind active and prevent cognitive decline, which is especially beneficial for older adults.

If you are looking for a way to test your brain power and have some fun along the way, then try this seek and find puzzle now!

Can You Find the Odd Train in 3 Seconds?

Source: YouTube

The image shared above depicts a group of trains running on designated tracks.

Among the trains, one is different from the others, and you need to spot that train in 3 seconds.

Can you do it?

Let’s find out.

Your time starts now.

Study the image carefully, the train is present somewhere in it.

Have you spotted the odd train?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Solving these kinds of challenges helps develop brain power and attention span, thereby making you more intelligent and attentive.

Quickly check the image one final time; there is a good chance that your eyes will be able to identify the odd train this time.

And…

Time’s over.

You can stop looking now.

Hopefully, most of you readers have spotted the odd train in the image by now.

Congratulations! Your achievement is highly appreciated by us.

No wonder you have razor sharp eyes and keen observation skills.

Curious to know where the odd train is hiding in the image?

Check out the answer given below.

Test your attentiveness by finding the hidden sniper in the rocks in 9 seconds!

Find Odd Train in 3 Seconds - Solution

The odd train can be seen on the right side of the image; it is the fourth train on the last column.

If you enjoyed this seek and find challenge, you’ll definitely enjoy some more here:

Seek and Find: Find the Odd Cherry in 4 Seconds

Do you have sharp eyes? Spot 3 differences between the two pictures in 14 seconds!