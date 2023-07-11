Spot the Difference: There are various online activities nowadays that are considered good for improving concentration and attention to detail. One such activity is the spot the difference challenge. Both kids and adults enjoy playing this timeless puzzle game.

Now, you might be wondering how to play this challenge. Well, to play this game, all you need is a keen sense of observation and an excellent eye for detail.

Are you ready for a fun ride?

Spot the Difference - Spot 3 Differences in 14 Seconds

Source: YouTube

The image shared above depicts a farm scene where two horses can be seen standing.

The two pictures look almost identical at first glance. But if you look closely, you can see that both images are different.

Now here comes the interesting part.

Your task is to spot 3 differences between the two horse pictures in 10 seconds.

While some of the differences can be very easily spotted, you need to break a sweat to find others.

According to studies, actively participating in such activities stimulates the areas of the brain in charge of memory and concentration. Therefore, regular practise of these activities will lead to improved concentration and memory retention.

Hurry up; time is running out.

How many differences have you spotted so far?

And….

Time’s up.

If you have run out of time and are not able to find all the differences, you can check out the solution provided below.

Spot 3 Differences in 14 Seconds - Solution

This spot the difference challenge was all about spotting three differences within a time limit of 10 seconds, and the differences are as follows:

