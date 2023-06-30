Your mind is sharper than a supercomputer if you can find the mistake in the picture in 4 seconds!

A find the mistake game is a type of brain teaser that presents an image containing a deliberate mistake to test the critical thinking and problem solving skills of the readers.

This mistake is not easily noticeable to the eye. Solving such types of brain teasers requires excellent focus and high attention to detail.

Brain teasers stimulate our visual cortex along with the right and left hemispheres of the brain, thereby boosting memory, concentration, and critical thinking skills.

Practising brain teasers regularly helps enhance the capacity of the brain, reducing the chances of cognitive decline due to mental disorders like dementia in older age.

If you are looking for a good workout for your brain while having fun at the same time, try this quick challenge now.

Test your brain power by finding the odd lion in 7 seconds!

Brain Teaser - Find the Mistake in 4 Seconds

In the image shared above, you can see a boy busy sketching. Also visible are three books, a photo frame, and a cup of coffee with two cookies.

There is one mistake in this picture that you need to find in 4 seconds to complete the challenge successfully.

Your time starts now!

The key to solving this problem is having excellent observation skills.

It will not be easy, but our readers excel at solving tough problems. Only the sharpest pairs of eyes can spot the mistake in the picture quickly.

Watch the image carefully and see if you can find the mistake in the picture within the time limit.

These activities stimulate areas of the brain that are responsible for memory and critical thinking.

Solving this challenge will provide the readers with a much needed workout for their brains.

You can also share this challenge with your friends and family to see who solves it faster.

Have you found the mistake?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Take a close look at the image once more and see if anything catches your attention.

And…

Time’s up.

Congratulations to those who have found the mistake with their excellent observation skills.

Some readers might have spotted the mistake after the time limit had expired.

We highly appreciate the effort you have put in. Keep practising, and you’ll become better with time.

Well, you might be curious to know what the mistake was?

Don’t worry, the solution is provided below.

Check it out now!

Find the Mistake in 4 Seconds - Solution

The author of the book titled “The Hound of the Baskervilles” is Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, not Charles Dickens.

