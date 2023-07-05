You have the sharpest eyes if you can spot a rabbit in the grass in 6 seconds

In this optical illusion, a rabbit is hiding in plain sight in the grass, and individuals with the sharpest eyes can spot it in 6 seconds. Are you one of them? Test your observation skills now!
Find Rabbit in 6 Seconds
Optical Illusion:  Illusion is derived from the Latin verb illudere, which means to mock or trick. Optical illusion pictures are designed to trick the human mind and are regarded as one of the simplest tests to determine attentiveness.

Optical illusions are highly beneficial for the brain. Studies suggest that optical illusions can help us understand how our brains and eyes perceive the world around us. 

Optical illusions can be fun and challenging, and they can also help improve observation skills and attention spans. 

If you are looking for a simple way to test how attentive you are, then try this optical illusion challenge now!

Optical Illusion - Find Rabbit in 6 Seconds

Jagranjosh

Source: Reddit

In the image shared above, you can see a road in the middle of a farm with long grasses. It is daytime with ample sunlight.

There is a rabbit hiding in the grass, and the challenge for the readers is to find that rabbit in 6 seconds.

It is a great opportunity to test your attentiveness.

Your time starts now.

The rabbit can be anywhere in the image, check all the areas carefully.

Have you spotted the rabbit?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Look at the image once again from different angles to see if you can spot the rabbit.

Final few seconds remaining.

Two…

One…

And…

Time’s up.

You can stop searching now.

How many of you have found the rabbit?

We believe most of our readers might have spotted the rabbit.

It is very adorable, isn’t it?

Curious to know where it is hiding?

Look below.

Find Rabbit in 6 Seconds - Solution

The rabbit can be seen with its back towards the screen, its long ears give away its location. 

Adorable, isn’t it?

