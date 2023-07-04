Optical Illusion: Find the Sailor’s Missing Wife in 5 Seconds!

Optical Illusion: The objective of optical illusions is to deceive our visual system through the clever representation of the images. They are also known as visual illusions, and pop culture is rife with examples of how frequently they are used as simple tools for testing the intelligence of individuals.

There are three main types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Literal illusions occur when our brains misinterpret the physical properties of an object.

Physiological illusions are caused by the way our eyes and brains process light and colour.

Cognitive illusions occur when our brains make assumptions about what we are seeing, even when the evidence contradicts those assumptions.

Optical illusions are fun to engage with yet challenging at times, and they are also helpful in boosting observation skills. Regular practise of optical illusions is suggested to improve perception and critical thinking.

If you are looking to have some fun and also train your brain, then get started with this optical illusion challenge now!

Optical Illusion - Find Sailor’s Missing Wife in 5 Seconds

Source: Playbuzz

In this vintage optical illusion picture shared above, you can see a sailor looking out for something.

As the title suggests, he is looking out for his wife.

You have 5 seconds to find his wife.

So jump into detective mode and see if you can find the sailor’s wife quickly.

Only the eagle-eyed readers can spot the sailor’s wife in 5 seconds.

Check the image carefully, the sailor’s wife may be present right before your eyes.

Have you spotted her?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Not much time remains.

Two…

One…

And…

Time’s up.

Alright, you can stop searching now.

Tell us how many of you spotted the sailor’s missing wife before the time limit expired?

We believe most of our readers might have spotted the missing wife of the sailor.

Those who weren’t able to spot the sailor’s wife can check the solution now.

Find Sailor’s Missing Wife in 5 Seconds - Solution

The sailor’s missing wife can be spotted right beneath his arms. If you look clearly, you can see the outline of the head of a woman with braids.

That was interesting, wasn’t it?

