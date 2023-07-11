You have razor-sharp eyes if you spot a hidden toothbrush in 5 seconds!

Optical Illusions: Optical illusions, also referred to as visual illusions, are caused by the visual system when our perception of reality differs from actual reality.

Optical illusions are the latest craze among netizens. These are mind-bending images that conceal a hidden object that is not visible to the naked eye at first glance.

It is suggested that practising optical illusion challenges is highly beneficial for improving attention span and observational skills.

Not only that, optical illusions are often used to determine the intelligence of an individual based on their ability to solve the illusion puzzle quickly.

So are you ready to test your observation skills?

Then, try out this optical illusion challenge right now!

Can You Find a Hidden Toothbrush in 5 Seconds?

A construction scene is seen in the image shared above, where work is in full swing.

It looks like a busy place with workers working on different things.

A busy workplace also means a great opportunity for hiding objects, and the same thing happened here.

In this hidden object optical illusion challenge, the readers are tasked with finding a hidden toothbrush present in the construction site image shared above.

The time limit is 5 seconds.

Get ready!

Your time starts now. All the best!

It’s a tricky challenge that will engage your brain and also help you understand the level of your observation skills.

Have you spotted the toothbrush?

Hurry up; only a few seconds remain.

And…

Time’s up.

You need to stop looking now.

We believe most of our readers might have spotted the toothbrush already.

Did you spot the toothbrush?

In case some of you are still wondering where it is hiding, check out the solution below.

Find Hidden Toothbrush in 5 Seconds - Solution

The toothbrush can be spotted in the building with the wooden pillar structure. The way it has blended makes it impossible to identify the toothbrush at first glance.

