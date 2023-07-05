Solving brain teasers is one of the most popular online activities these days. In these activities, the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving abilities are put to the test by presenting them with a tricky question or an intriguing image.

Brain teasers are a great way to exercise your brain. They can be in a variety of formats, including words, numbers, and pictures. By solving brain teasers, you can improve your critical thinking skills, learn to think outside the box, and come up with creative solutions to problems.

The satisfaction of finding a solution can be extremely rewarding. It can also help improve cognitive abilities and mental agility, making it a beneficial brain exercise.

So, if you are looking for a way to test how sharp your brain is and have some fun along the way, then try this brain teaser now!

Brain Teaser: Who Spoiled the Laptop? Find It in 8 Seconds!

Source: Bright Side

A girl named Lily was working on her laptop in a cafe. She ordered a milk tea while working. She got up from her work to go to the bathroom. When she came back, she saw that the tea was finished and her laptop was not working.

She understood that someone might have spilled tea on the laptop and got it cleaned to avoid getting charged.

She immediately reported this to the manager, and all the employees present in the cafe at that time were summoned.

There were three employees in the cafe at that time, and the manager asked each of them about the incident.

The three employees were the barista, the head barista, and the supervisor.

Here is what they replied.

The barista said that he had so much work that he didn’t see anything.

The head barista said that he was sorry that Lily couldn’t enjoy her tea as it spoiled her laptop. He offered to make another tea for her while they waited for the police to arrive.

The supervisor said that he was sorry that the milky tea spoiled her laptop and that he would see if any insurance would cover the cost of the laptop repair.

Now you need to find out who the real culprit is among the three employees. You have 8 seconds to find the culprit.

Read their statements once again and find out who spoiled the laptop.

The answer lies in their statements.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Try to think logically and try to find the culprit before time runs out.

Have you found the culprit?

Final few seconds remaining.

Two…

One…

And…

Time’s over.

How many of you have found the one who spilled tea on Lily’s laptop?

Those who have successfully identified the culprit have a sharp mind and excellent logical skills.

Let’s check out the solution presented below.

Who Spoiled the Laptop - Solution

The solution to this brain teaser challenge is as follows:

If you study the given statements carefully, you will see that it is not possible for the supervisor to know that Lily ordered milk tea, as only those who prepared the tea will know.

Therefore, the supervisor is the real culprit.

