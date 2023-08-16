Optical Illusion Vision Challenge: Find the odd mail icon in 3 seconds!

There are three main types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests; their popularity is evident in their widespread use in pop culture.

Literal illusions occur when our brains misinterpret the physical properties of an object.

Physiological illusions are caused by the way our eyes and brains process light and colour.

Cognitive illusions occur when our brains make assumptions about what we are seeing, even when the evidence contradicts those assumptions.

According to research, regular practise of optical illusions can improve concentration and prevent cognitive decline in adults.

So, if you want to see how sharp your vision is, take on this optical illusion challenge right now!

Optical Illusion Vision Challenge - Find Odd Mail Icon in 3 Seconds

The image shared above depicts a grid of mail icons.

At first glance, all the icons appear similar, but one icon is different from the others.

You need to observe the image carefully and spot the odd icon in 6 seconds.

Keep looking.

The odd icon is present somewhere in the image.

Have you spotted the odd icon?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Take another look at the image; you may be very close to spotting the odd icon.

And...

Time’s over.

Stop searching!

Most of you might have spotted the odd icon by now.

Congratulations! You have excellent observation skills.

Wondering where the odd icon is?

Check out the answer given below.

Find Odd Mail Icon in 3 Seconds - Solution

The odd icon can be spotted in the extreme left corner of the image.

