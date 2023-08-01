Seek and Find Puzzle: Find the Smiling Emoji in 4 Seconds!

Seek and find puzzles are presented in the form of pictures. They are a fun and challenging way to improve observation skills and develop problem solving abilities in a creative way.
In this type of puzzle, the reader is asked to spot a hidden object in the picture within a time limit.
Regularly practising these puzzles can help keep the mind active and prevent cognitive decline, which is especially beneficial for older adults.
If you are looking for an activity to boost your observation skills and have some fun along the way, then try this seek and find puzzle now!
Let’s get started.
Seek and Find - Find the Smiling Emoji in 4 Seconds
Source: YouTube
The image shared above depicts a group of sad emojis.
At first glance, all the emojis appear similar, but there is one among them that is different.
You need to observe the image carefully and spot the smiling emoji in 4 seconds.
The smiling emoji is present somewhere in the image; keep looking.
Have you spotted the smiling emoji?
Hurry up; the clock is ticking.
Take another look at the image.
And…
Time’s over.
Stop searching now!
Some of our sharp-eyed readers might have spotted the smiling emoji by this time.
Congratulations! You deserve a huge round of applause.
Those who couldn’t spot the smiling emoji might want to know where it is.
For that, readers need to check out the answer given below.
Find Smiling Emoji in 4 Seconds - Solution
The smiling emoji can be spotted on the left side of the image. It is present in the third column and fourth row.
Before you leave, check out some interesting challenges below.
Word Search Puzzle: Find the word “SWEET” in 7 seconds!
Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find the Hidden Cat in 8 Seconds!