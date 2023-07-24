Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find the Hidden Cat in 8 Seconds!

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests; their popularity is evident in their widespread use in pop culture.
Optical illusions exploit the way our brain processes and interprets visual information, leading to perceptual distortions or misinterpretations.
These captivating phenomena can range from ambiguous figures and impossible objects to motion illusions, leaving us questioning our own perception of reality.
So, if you want to know how sharp your visual system is, then attempt this optical illusion challenge now!
Let’s get started.
You have the eyes of a sniper if you can find an insect in 4 seconds!
Optical Illusion - Find Hidden Cat in 8 Seconds
Source: Reddit
The image shared above depicts an outdoor scene with graffiti drawn on walls.
There is a sneaky feline hiding in plain sight in this picture.
The challenge for the readers is to find the hidden cat in 8 seconds.
Your time starts now.
It is a great opportunity to test how sharp your vision is.
The hidden cat is lurking somewhere in the image; check all the areas carefully.
Have you spotted the cat?
Hurry up; the clock is ticking.
And…
Time’s up.
You can stop searching.
Most of our readers might have spotted the cat by now.
Congratulations! You have excellent observation skills.
Those who couldn’t spot the cat, can check out the solution below.
Find Hidden Cat in 8 Seconds: Solution
The cat can be spotted on the left side of the image.