You have the eyes of a sniper if you can find an insect in 4 seconds!

Optical illusions are images that are intended to trick our minds. In popular culture, they are frequently used as simple intelligence tests.
Optical illusions can help you improve your concentration and observation skills. They can also help us understand how our brains work.
Studies suggest that regular practise of optical illusions can increase the level of alertness, reduce stress, and develop better concentration power in individuals.
If you want to quickly test your observation skills , try out this optical illusion challenge right now!
Optical Illusion - Spot the Hidden Insect in 4 seconds
Take a look at the image below.
Source: YouTube
This image depicts a tree with leaves.
An insect is hiding in the leaves, and you have 4 seconds to find it.
Let’s begin.
If you look closely at the image, you will be able to spot the insect.
Did you find the hidden insect yet?
The insect has mastered the skill of blending in with its surroundings, enabling it to hide from predators in plain sight.
Hurry up; the clock is ticking.
Were you able to spot the hidden insect?
One small hint for you.
The insect is sitting in the tree branch
Did you notice the insect now?
We believe some of you might have spotted the insect already.
Congratulations! You have really sharp eyes.
For those who couldn’t. Scroll below for the solution.
If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more here:
You have sharp eyes if you can spot the second elephant in 4 seconds!
Optical Illusion IQ Test: You have eagle eyes if you can spot the hidden cat in 8 seconds!