Optical Illusion IQ Test: You have eagle eyes if you can spot the hidden cat in 8 seconds!

Optical Illusions: Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests; their popularity is evident in their widespread use in pop culture.

There are three main types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Regular practise of optical illusions is beneficial for readers. It improves attention and enhances critical thinking skills.

If you are looking for a simple way to test your brain power and have some fun, then try this optical illusion challenge now!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can You Find the Hidden Cat in 8 Seconds?

Source: Pinterest

A living room scene is presented before you in the image shared above, where a cat has hidden itself.

You have 8 seconds to spot the cat.

Get ready!

Your time starts now. All the best!

It’s a tricky challenge that will engage your brain and also help you understand the level of your observation skills.

Have you spotted the cat?

Cats love to hide in the most unexpected places. So make sure to check all the areas of the image carefully.

Hurry up; only a few seconds remain.

And…

Time’s up.

You can stop looking now.

Most of our readers might have spotted the cat by now.

Did you spot it?

In case some of you are still wondering where it is hiding, check out the solution below.

Find Cat in 8 Seconds: Solution

The cat can be spotted on the right side of the image; it is hiding behind the TV, and its paw is visible.

If you had fun while solving the problem, dig into similar types of challenges here:

Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Find Which Paper Was Printed Recently in 6 Seconds!

Spot the Difference Challenge to Test Your Vision: Spot 2 Differences in 5 Seconds!