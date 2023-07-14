Optical Illusion for Testing IQ: Find the Hidden Dinosaur in 6 Seconds!

Optical Illusions: Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests; their popularity is evident in their widespread use in pop culture.

There are three main types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Readers can benefit from the regular practise of optical illusions. It boosts attention and critical thinking abilities.

If you're looking for a fun way to put your brain to the test, try this optical illusion challenge right now!

Optical Illusion for Testing IQ: Can You Find the Hidden Dinosaur in 6 Seconds?

Source: Pinterest

In the image shared above you can see the characters of Calvin and Hobbes in different expressions.

Hiding among them is a dinosaur.

You have 6 seconds to spot the dinosaur.

Get ready!

Your time starts now. All the best!

It’s a tricky challenge that will engage your brain and also help you understand the level of your observation skills.

Have you spotted the dinosaur?

Make sure to check all the areas of the image carefully.

Hurry up; only a few seconds remain.

And…

Time’s up.

You can stop searching now.

Most of our readers might have spotted the dinosaur by now.

Did you spot it?

In case some of you are still wondering where it is hiding, check out the solution below.

Find Dinosaur in 6 Seconds: Solution

The dinosaur can be spotted on the left side of the image; its location is marked with a red circle.

