Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Find Two Hidden Faces in 7 Seconds!

Brain teasers are interesting puzzles in which the reader needs to find a hidden object. These puzzles are fascinating and have the potential to awaken your hidden intelligence.

Attempting these puzzles is a great way to de-stress and stimulate your brain, improving cognitive skills and critical thinking. Not only that, the readers have a good time solving these puzzles, which provide much-needed fun.

The primary objective of these kinds of puzzles is to sharpen your observation skills, boost your memory, and enhance your attention.

Studies suggest that regular practise of such brain teasers can increase the level of alertness, lift the mood, develop better concentration power, and facilitate clear thinking.

So, are you ready to test your visual skills?

Then, attempt this brain teaser challenge now!

Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Find the Horse Rider in 5 Seconds!

Source: Bright Side

This brain teaser challenge is going to test how sharp your vision is.

In the image seen above, you can see a lady standing in the picture with a flower in her hand.

But she is not the only one in the picture.

There are two hidden faces in the picture.

Can you find the two hidden faces in 7 seconds?

Your time starts now!

This is a straightforward challenge that tests the sharpness of your eyes.

Individuals with excellent visual skills will be able to spot the two hidden faces faster than others.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Study the image attentively; you might be very close to spotting the two hidden faces.

Need a hint?

Here it is…

Try concentrating near the flower vase.

Did you see the faces?

And..

Time’s up.

Congratulations to those readers who have spotted the two hidden faces within the time limit.

Curious to find the two faces?

Scroll below for the solution.

Find Two Hidden Faces in 7 Seconds - Solution

This brain teaser has certainly stirred up your grey cells. Those of you who are waiting to see if they have spotted the two faces correctly can match their answers with the solution now!

Here’s the solution:

That was fun, wasn’t it?

Takeaways from this Brain Teaser Challenge:

Based on how long it took you to locate the two hidden faces, here are some takeaways:

1. If Solved Within 7 Seconds: You have high attention to detail and excellent observation skills. You are the best of the best.

2. Between 8-15 Seconds: You have good observation skills and great attention to detail. Keep practising, and you will be the best very soon.

3. More than 15 seconds: You have average observation skills and need to practise regularly to enhance your visual skills.

Note: Brain teasers are simple tools to test observation skills and intelligence. If you are serious about knowing what your true IQ levels are, you can take a professional IQ test, such as the Mensa IQ Test, to get accurate results.

