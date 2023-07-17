You have sharp eyes if you can spot the second elephant in 4 seconds!

Optical illusions, also referred to as visual illusions, are caused by the visual system when our perception of reality differs from actual reality.

Optical illusions are the latest craze among netizens. These are mind-bending images that conceal a hidden object that is not visible to the naked eye at first glance, or sometimes the object is present before our eyes but we cannot see it due to the biases of our visual system.

It is suggested that practising optical illusion challenges is highly beneficial for improving attention span and observational skills.

If you are a fan of optical illusion challenges, then you’ll love this one.

Let’s get started.

Can You Find the Second Elephant in 4 Seconds?

Source: Imgur

The image shared above shows some tourists trying to bathe an elephant.

This is a simple optical illusion challenge that presents the reader with the question, Where is the second elephant?

The time limit is 4 seconds.

Your time starts now.

All the best!

It is a simple test of your observation skills.

Have you spotted the elephant?

Hurry up; clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

You need to stop looking now.

Did you spot the elephant?

If so, how quickly were you able to spot the second elephant?

We believe most of our readers might have spotted the elephant already.

In case some of you are still wondering where it is, check out the solution below.

Find Second Elephant in 4 Seconds: Solution

The second elephant can be seen in the form of water splashed by the elephant.

